Sebastian Co. inmate sentenced to federal prison for threatening to blow up Fayetteville Courthouse, White House

The letter addressed President Joe Biden stating, “When I get out of federal prison, I’m going to blow up the White House.”

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith man was sentenced to 36 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on one count of Mailing a Threatening Communication.

Court documents reveal that on June 25, 2021, the Sebastian County Court received a letter from David Daniel Dieringer, III, 28. Dieringer threatened to blow up the Fayetteville Federal Courthouse and the White House in the letter.

Dieringer stated in the letter that if the recipient did not communicate the threat, he would kill them. The return address on the letter was of the Sebastian County Detention Center. Dieringer was an inmate there at that time.

Dieringer was interviewed, and he admitted he sent the letter and stated that if given the opportunity, he would carry out bombings of both locations using a pressure cooker bomb. He described how to assemble this bomb.

Dieringer placed a letter addressed to the White House in the Sebastian County Detention Center inmate mail system on July 11, 2021. The letter addressed President Joe Biden said, “When I get out of federal prison, I’m going to blow up the White House.” Dieringer admitted to writing the second letter as well.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement.

The threats were investigated by the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Department, the United States Postal Service, the United States Marshals Service, and the United States Secret Service.

