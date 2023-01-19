Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation

A 29-year-old Arkansas inmate being held at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility died due to injuries after being involved in an altercation weeks prior.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility.

According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.

Hedrick was a white male who was serving a sentence out of Fulton County for firing a gun from a vehicle.

Arkansas State Police are conducting an investigation into the death of Mr. Hedrick. The Department of Corrections is also conducting an internal investigation.