Why you should roll up your sleeve and give blood during the pandemic

ARKANSAS, USA — While there are more patients than usual in hospitals due to the pandemic, there’s a very low blood supply.

The Arkansas Blood Institute said for the last year and a half, they’ve seen quite a shortage in people giving blood, and a big part of the reason is because of canceled blood drives due to COVID-19. According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, once the pandemic hit, the amount of donated blood went down about 70%.

Numbers are slowly but surely starting to rise again, but there’s still a great need.

The Arkansas Blood Institute said that while about 38% of the U.S. population can donate blood, less than 10% do so annually.

Patients rely on blood to survive an emergency injury or illness or ongoing treatment for cancer or other life-threatening conditions.

The Arkansas Blood Institute provides blood to patients in 40 hospitals across the state.

To donate all you have to do is go by your local blood institute or a blood drive. One donation can save three lives.

“If we could get everyone to come in at the right time just two times a year, everything would be great,” said Danny Cervantes with blood institute.

Donors of all blood types are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible.

It only takes about an hour to donate, and you can begin to donate at early as 16 with a parent's signature.