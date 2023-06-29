Arkansas highway police officer shot in the foot at gas station

Officials say the highway officer was shot in the foot while picking up a suspect's gun at a gas station in Lehi on Thursday.

LEHI, Ark. — Officials say an Arkansas Highway Police officer was shot at a gas station in Crittenden County on Thursday.

The officer was responding to a call of an attempted robbery at the Valero gas station near Highway 70 and Highway 147.

Lehi is around six miles west of West Memphis.

Once the highway officer arrived he saw the suspect running away.

During the pursuit, the suspect dropped a weapon and when the officer picked up the weapon it "discharged" and he was shot in the foot.

The officer is recovering at a nearby hospital.

The suspect has been arrested.