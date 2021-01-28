Arkansas Highway Commission approves bid for improvements in Washington Co.

The purpose of the project is to improve the Highway 16/112 Spur interchange of Wedington Drive and I-49.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — A bid for improvements to a roadway in Washington County has been approved by the Arkansas State Highway Commission, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

It will include improvements to Wedington Drive between Salem Road and Futrall Drive, according to the City of Fayetteville.

The $37,640,417.00 contract was awarded to Manhattan Road & Bridge Company of Tulsa.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting, and the project is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Click here to view the Hwy. 16/112 (W. Wedington Drive) Spur Interchange BB0411 Concept Plan.