Nearly 60,000 Arkansas coronavirus doses near expiration

Arkansas health officials say nearly 60,000 doses of the state's Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine are nearing their expiration date.

Arkansas health officials say nearly 60,000 doses of the state's Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine are nearing their expiration date and would have to be discarded if not used.

State epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that she expects most of the vaccine will be administered rather than discarded as the earlier expiring doses are being moved to vaccination sites around the state for use.