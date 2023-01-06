Arkansas health officials discuss importance of cervical health

According to the ADH, Arkansas currently ranks 16th lowest for pap tests that can detect cervical cancer.

ARKANSAS, USA — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month. Teal is the ribbon color that represents this type of cancer. With this underway, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reminds the public of its free cervical and breast cancer screenings and follow-up services.

The ADH BreastCare program partners with a network of providers statewide to offer these services.

Health officials say cervical cancer is largely preventable with the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination, and routine pap tests to detect pre-cancers. Despite this, ADH reported an estimated 160 women in Arkansas who were diagnosed with cervical cancer and 50 women who died from it in 2022.

According to the ADH, Arkansas currently ranks 16th lowest for pap tests that can detect cervical cancer and 13th lowest for HPV vaccination that can prevent cervical cancer.

Although cervical cancer screening rates among Arkansas women have improved over the years, ADH says there is still a long way to go in improving these rates.

Health officials say women can prevent cervical cancer or detect it early by having regular screening tests. It's important to get tested because cancers diagnosed at late stages (III or IV) are generally associated with poor outcomes and higher treatment costs. With cervical cancer being one of the most successfully treatable cancers, women who are diagnosed at earlier stages have a higher chance of survival according to ADH.

Free screenings are offered to women ages 21-64 through the ADH BreastCare program. For more information, click here or call 1-833-693-2942.

