x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Arkansas' health chief announces departure as virus surges

Arkansas' top health official will step down this summer.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Arkansas state Health Officer Dr. Nathaniel Smith speaks at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark. Smith announced Tuesday, May 26, 2020, he was resigning effective Aug. 28 for a job with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/Kelly P. Kissel, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas' top health official will step down this summer, but says he has no disagreement with the governor's response to the pandemic.  

Health Secretary Dr. Nathaniel Smith announced Tuesday that he's leaving Aug. 28 for a job with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Dr. Jose Romero, the department's chief medical officer, will serve as its interim head. 

Smith's decision comes as the number of active coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise following decisions to reopen businesses.  

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

RELATED: Springdale man dies from COVID-19, seventh death reported in Washington County