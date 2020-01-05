x
Arkansas hair salons & barbershops reopening May 6th

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced that hair salons and barbershops in Arkansas can start operating again on May 6th.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday (May 1) that beauty salons and barbershops in Arkansas can reopen on Wednesday (May 6).

The restrictions include no walk-ins, appointments only, face masks are required and there should be 10 or fewer people in each facility. Clients will have to wait in their vehicles until it's time for their appointment. The client's contact information will also have to be recorded.

This includes beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage facilities and medical spas.

Cosmetology schools are still restricted and cannot open at this time. 

Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith on COVID-19 in Arkansas: 

  • 3,321 positive cases of COVID-19 since March 11 
  • 95 hospitalizations
  • 23 on ventilators 
  • 1,973 recoveries 
  • 1,284 active cases right now 
  • 3 new deaths (1 was a nursing home resident); 64 deaths total 
  • 229 nursing home residents infected; 142 staff

The governor announced the state is hoping to pass an additional $85 million for the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program. 

