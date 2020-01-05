Arkansas hair salons & barbershops reopening May 6th

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday (May 1) that beauty salons and barbershops in Arkansas can reopen on Wednesday (May 6).
The restrictions include no walk-ins, appointments only, face masks are required and there should be 10 or fewer people in each facility. Clients will have to wait in their vehicles until it's time for their appointment. The client's contact information will also have to be recorded.
This includes beauty salons, barbershops, tattoo parlors, massage facilities and medical spas.
Cosmetology schools are still restricted and cannot open at this time.
Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith on COVID-19 in Arkansas:
The governor announced the state is hoping to pass an additional $85 million for the Arkansas Ready for Business grant program.