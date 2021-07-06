Arkansas governor urges COVID-19 vaccines as cases rise

Amid increases in new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, the governor says that the overwhelming majority of those hospitalized with the virus have not been vaccinated.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Friday on Twitter that more Arkansans need to get the shot. The Arkansas Health Department on Friday reported 302 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus and three additional deaths.