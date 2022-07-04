Arkansas governor concerned Springdale tornado assessment will not lead to federal funds for victims

Gov. Asa Hutchinson doesn't believe the damage caused by an EF-3 tornado in Springdale will be significant enough to meet the standards for federal assistance.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson visited Springdale a week after an EF-3 tornado damaged several buildings and homes in the area.

The governor said Thursday, April 7, was a critical day as state evaluators toured the areas damaged by the tornado, evaluating whether or not the city qualified for federal funding to help with storm relief.

Gov. Hutchinson says the damage assessment should be completed next week, but he doesn't believe it will meet the threshold needed for public government assistance.

"I'm governor I want to be able to come here and to assure everybody that we're going to be able to provide coverage for them, for their losses," Gov. Hutchinson said. "Well, the fact is that you know, there is not a replacement for insurance, the state doesn't provide insurance coverage, so the consensus is we're not going to meet the federal threshold for damages."

Gov. Hutchinson says that while it's clear the tornado damage will not meet the federal threshold, they are still evaluating to see if it meets state requirements so individuals can receive assistance.

He says that state assistance could be enough to help tornado victims with recovery efforts, but is not enough to cover all individual losses.

As far as public infrastructure assistance, the governor doesn't anticipate Springdale having the level of damage needed to meet that threshold. He says damage to facilities such as George Elementary School should be covered by insurance.

Gov. Hutchinson says the state is looking for other ways to help such as debris removal, in which he said Springdale Public Works has done a great job assisting the public so far.

Hours after the tornado hit, Washington County Judge Joseph Wood issued a verbal emergency disaster proclamation.

