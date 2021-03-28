x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Arkansas governor says urgent message remains 'get vaccinated'

Arkansas has one of the nation’s slowest vaccination rates. About 12% of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday (March 27).

ARKANSAS, USA — As Arkansas works to boost its low COVID-19 vaccination rates, Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to ask his state’s residents to help blunt the spread of the coronavirus by getting inoculated.

Arkansas has one of the nation’s slowest vaccination rates. About 12% of the state’s population had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

In a tweet Saturday, Hutchinson said while wearing masks is important, “today’s urgent message is ‘get vaccinated.'" Coronavirus cases have continued to drop in recent weeks in the state.

Related Articles

 