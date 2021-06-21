Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces new Office of Outdoor Recreation

The new office will help expand the state's great outdoors to all of Arkansas and bring great economic opportunity to the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Monday (June 21), Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the creation of the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation, which will exist in the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism (ADPHT) under the leadership of Secretary Stacy Hurst.

The new office will expand Central Arkansas outdoor offerings with two new destinations.

Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas is a national treasure for outdoor recreation. The new office will help expand the state's great outdoors to all of Arkansas and bring great economic opportunity to the state.

“This is an exciting time for the state whenever you think about $9 billion of economic benefit that will come from outdoor recreation, which is simply consumer spending in our state," said Hutchinson. "$96K direct jobs come from outdoor recreation as well as the pure benefit of hiking, fishing, camping, canoeing, bird watching and more. The joy is there whenever we have such a blessed and the natural state of Arkansas."

The Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation is tasked with identifying, developing and executing collaborative opportunities to bring together interested stakeholders to promote the state, its unique natural resources, and opportunities to experience the complete range of recreational experiences, including fishing, trail activities, cycling and more.

“I just reflect back on what the outdoors or Arkansas has meant to me as a young person grown up, and then as a dad and now as a grandparent,” said Hutchinson.

He said he took his children on the Ozarks Highlands Trail many times.

“It was a special time, for them for me as a dad, and then to be able to expand that interest as Gov. to see the duck hunting territory in the flooded timber of Arkansas, to be able to go up to northern Arkansas to the sunken lands water trail that we dedicated in Poinsett County, and of course the historic Buffalo National River.”

“If there’s one thing the pandemic has made clear, it’s that people need the freedom of the outdoors for their health, quality of life and peace of mind, and it helps attract businesses and families to create thriving, livable communities,” said Secretary Hurst. “I am looking forward to working with this team to enhance the state’s economy and offerings for the public.”

ADPHT also announced a new outdoor recreation offering in Pulaski County with the purchase of Blue Mountain and the signing of an agreement between ADPHT and the U.S. Forest Service to explore opportunities to work together toward a historic property lease for Arkansas State Parks to manage the Lake Sylvia Recreation Area and the addition of Blue Mountain Natural Area, which will be comprised of a 459-acre tract west of Rattlesnake Ridge to the outdoor recreational opportunities in Central Arkansas.

Hutchinson said adding Blue Mountain Natural Area to Rattle Snake Ridge and Pinnacle Mountain gives the state all three peaks of the Pinnacle Mountain Range as a part of its natural heritage, and that it wouldn’t be possible without the Arkansas Nature Conservancy.

“The Office of Outdoor Recreation provides critically needed support as we look to expand our recreational opportunities in Arkansas and contribute to the state’s tourism value,” said Governor Hutchinson. “These new outdoor recreation offerings illustrate the many opportunities at hand.”

Gov. Hutchinson also announced the state had signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Forest Service that will allow the division of state parks to offer expanded recreation opportunities at Camp Ouachita and Lake Sylvia.

This new office will work with state and federal agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and other interested stakeholders on all matters related to outdoor recreation in Arkansas.

Blue Mountain is the last remaining mountain in the chain of Maumelle Pinnacles, which includes central Arkansas’s beloved Pinnacle Mountain and Rattlesnake Ridge. It was purchased from PotlatchDeltic, by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission (ANHC) in partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

ANHC utilized state and federal funding (Land and Water Conservation Fund and the Natural and Cultural Resource Trust Fund) to bring this offering to Arkansans with impactful support from private funding and TNC.

Conserving this land protects drinking water from the Little Maumelle River that runs through the area and adds to a 12,000-acre conservation and recreation corridor, further increasing the appeal of this site to visitors and locals, as well as prospective businesses.

ADPHT has signed a memorandum of understanding with the USDA U.S. Forest Service committing to work collaboratively toward a historic property lease for Arkansas State Parks to manage Lake Sylvia Recreation Area and Camp Ouachita, located in Perry County from the Ouachita National Forest.