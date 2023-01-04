Arkansas Gov. Sanders requests major disaster declaration from President Biden following recent tornadoes

“Today, I visited communities hit by yesterday’s tornadoes and saw firsthand the destruction this storm wreaked across our state. Our first responders, law enforcement, volunteers, and state and local leaders are working tirelessly to help Arkansans recover,” said Governor Sanders. “Following my conversation with President Biden this morning and after surveying damage today, I submitted a formal request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. If one is issued, then it will free up significant federal resources to help Arkansans rebuild. I look forward to hearing back from the President soon and will remain in close contact with our federal partners throughout our disaster response process.”