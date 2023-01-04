Arkansas Gov. Sanders requests major disaster declaration from President Biden following recent tornadoes

ARKANSAS, USA — On Friday, March 31, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders requested a Major Disaster Declaration from President Bident to support the communities impacted by recent tornadoes.
Tornadoes caused severe damage, extensive debris, and more.
Governor Sanders released the following statement:
“Today, I visited communities hit by yesterday’s tornadoes and saw firsthand the destruction this storm wreaked across our state. Our first responders, law enforcement, volunteers, and state and local leaders are working tirelessly to help Arkansans recover,” said Governor Sanders. “Following my conversation with President Biden this morning and after surveying damage today, I submitted a formal request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration. If one is issued, then it will free up significant federal resources to help Arkansans rebuild. I look forward to hearing back from the President soon and will remain in close contact with our federal partners throughout our disaster response process.”
In the request, Governor Sanders is asking for the following:
- Individual assistance and public assistance for Cross, Lonoke, and Pulaski Counties
- Direct federal assistance
- Hazard Mitigation statewide
