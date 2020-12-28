x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local

Arkansas girl to compete on Food Network's Kids Baking Championship

The Conway native is set to compete against 11 other kids in the ninth season of Kids Baking Championship.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — McKenzly Sandefer, a Conway native, is hoping to be crowned the next champion of the Kids Baking Championship as she will compete against 11 other kids.

The show, which will have its season premiere Monday night at 8 p.m., features children competing against each other in several baking challenges.

The children are judged on presentation, taste, and creativity in order to advance to the next round.

This is the ninth season of the show.

Good luck McKenzly! We'll be rooting for you to win it all!

Related Articles