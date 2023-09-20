Arkansas girl battling leukemia in need of bone marrow donors

9-year-old Samantha Andrews is battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia— and a weekend donor swab drive aims to help her find the perfect match for a bone marrow transplant.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One look at 9-year-old Samantha Andrews and you'd think she was just an average kid— but unfortunately, she is battling Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) for the second time.

She and her family have leaned on a strong community for years now, but they're hoping that community grows to help Samantha get a life-changing transplant.

Samantha's mother, Serena, said that September 10, 2021, is a day she and her family will always remember.

“It turned our world upside down,” Serena explained. “Samantha was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.”

Then, Samantha started chemotherapy. Each time she received a treatment, her family is left to call the hospital home for a month at a time for each round of chemo.

"She ended up getting five treatments of chemotherapy and she went into remission after the first, finishing her last treatment in June 2022," Serena said.

Remission began Samantha’s road back to some normalcy.

"That was one thing she said is, ‘Mom, I want to live life,’ and she did,” Serena added.

However, as of August, her leukemia has returned. So, on top of chemo, and blood and platelet transfusions, she needs something more.



"She's considered high risk with a relapse, she's going to also need a bone marrow transplant," Serena explained.

Now, the community, which has wrapped their arms around the Andrews family for two years now, is needed once again.

"I feel like we have been blessed,” Serena said. “This could be an awful, road without the community or friends and support, so I'm truly grateful for them.”

A non-profit along with family and friends of the family will be hosting a bone marrow swab drive on Saturday, September 23 at First Baptist Church in Benton from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At this free event, donors can get their cheeks swabbed and see if they’re a bone marrow match for Samantha.

"It would mean so much to me because it really helps," Samantha said.

Serena explained that for a bone marrow transplant, families only have a 30% chance of matching. Meanwhile, 70% of matches come from outside sources.



"We're getting 500 kits, so we want all 500 done if we can because everybody's DNA is different,” Serena said. “It's going to take that one special person to be her match."



The cheek swab should be a quick 10-minute process, but donors can also donate blood to help other kids like Samantha.

“My daughter is Madison Adams, she also has Acute Myeloid Leukemia,” said Crystal Adams, Madison’s mother. “She was declared cancer-free in June, but unfortunately on June 28, she relapsed. So, we are now up for transplant as well.”

While Madison and Samantha are hoping for donors, they're also hoping to spread cancer awareness— especially since September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

"It doesn't really get that much attention and it just needs more because lots of kids have it,” Samantha described.

That awareness could be a lifesaver for Samantha.



“We don’t have a match at this point, we really do need everybody and anybody that can come out to do so,” Serena said.

The family Is hoping for 500 donors, and if they find a match the process could take around four months before an actual bone marrow transplant.