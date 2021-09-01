Arkansas gets small share of energy grants from USDA

AR-based companies are slated to receive about $40k in grants as part of the $464 million the USDA intends to spend on its REAP and its Electrical Loan Program.

Arkansas-based companies are slated to receive about $40,000 in grants as part of the $464 million the United States Department of Agriculture intends to spend on its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) and its Electrical Loan Program. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack made the announcement Thursday (Sept. 9) while on a conference call with reporters from around the country.

“USDA continues to prioritize climate-smart infrastructure to help rural America build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before,” Vilsack said. “We recognize that lowering energy costs for small businesses and agricultural producers helps to expand economic development and employment opportunities for people in America’s rural towns and communities. The investments we are announcing today demonstrate how the Biden-Harris Administration has put rural communities at the heart of climate action and climate-smart solutions.”

The Natural State received the second-fewest REAP dollars trailing only Oklahoma which received about $23,000 for projects in that state, according to an analysis by Talk Business & Politics.