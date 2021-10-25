Average cost of gas in Arkansas falls short of prices in most states

In Arkansas, the northwest corner and central part of the state have the lowest gas prices.

ARKANSAS, USA — According to American Automobile Association (AAA), the average price for gas in Arkansas as of Oct. 25, 2021, is $3.031 per gallon - about $0.35 cheaper than the average cost of gas across the U.S.

Compared to a year ago in Arkansas, the price at the pump has increased by $1.17. It's important to note that fewer people were traveling in 2020 compared to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to lower gas prices.

Experts have blamed, including AAA and Gas Budy, the price hike on supply and demand shifts plus the increase in the price of crude oil.

Nationwide, the San Francisco Bay Area has the highest average price for regular-grade gas, at $4.65 per gallon, and Houston saw the lowest average cost, at $2.91 per gallon.

In Arkansas, the northwest corner and central part of the state have the lowest gas prices.

Average regular-grade gas costs in Arkansas (Oct. 25, 2021)

Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers | $2.991

Fort Smith | $2.965

Hot Springs | $3.049

Jonesboro | $3.046

Little Rock-North Little Rock | $2.982

Pine Bluff | $3.021

Texarkana (Ark. only) | $3.141

West Memphis | $3.126

Diesel prices have also spiked as of recent. Today, the average price of diesel gas in Arkansas costs $3.390, compared to $3.092 just a month ago.

Across the U.S., the average price o regular-grade gas is $3.387, according to AAA. States in the south and midwest report the lowest cost at the pump.

Drivers should expect to see rising prices going into the holiday season, with travel returning to a post-pandemic normal. Homeowners have been warned about higher costs to heat their homes next winter.