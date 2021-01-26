Arkansas Game & Fish creates a new way of tracking feral hogs in the state

Wildlife experts estimate the pests cause $19 million in damages a year across the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has created a way to track feral hogs in hopes of one day eradicating them from the Natural State.

The commission has developed an online tool for anyone who spots a feral hog or the destruction they leave behind. The public can easily upload that information to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.

Feral Hog Program Coordinator with the Department of Agriculture J.P. Fairhead says this online tool should be able to provide them with the number of sightings and hog removals every month by county.

“It is our hope that as a task force that we can use this data to look at where some of the larger issues are and reallocate resources as we can to those areas to help those landowners address their damage concerns related to feral hogs,” Fairhead said.

Other than reporting hog sightings to the website, you are also asked to call the U.S. Department of Agriculture.