Arkansas Game & Fish Commission asks hunters to track 2021 turkey hunting success

The latest round of warm weather has spurred many Arkansas turkey hunters to begin their scouting for this year’s long beard.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) is asking hunters to assist in shaping future wild turkey management in Arkansas.

Hunters in Arkansas can help by signing up to be a part of the annual "Spring Gobbler Hunting Survey."

At no cost, participants can report turkey hunting tracking efforts and success throughout the 2021 spring season, which will be analyzed by biologists.

The scouting data is just as important to the survey as data recorded during hunting season, according to Jeremy Wood, AGFC Turkey Program Coordinator.

“Monitoring hunter reports from throughout the state before and during the season really helps complete the picture of how turkeys respond to certain changes in temperature, weather and hunting pressure,” said Wood. “We can track trends in gobbling activity, flock breakup and other factors that influence turkey hunting and turkey reproduction.”

The spring turkey hunting survey has been in place since 2007.

In an online article, AGFC wrote, "The latest round of warm weather has spurred many Arkansas turkey hunters to begin their scouting for this year’s long beard, knowing it takes some legwork to be successful in the turkey woods."

According to Turkey & Turkey Hunting magazine, beards begin growing when turkeys are about 5 months old, and keep growing four to five inches annually.

AGFC is conducting other surveys, such as brood surveys and telemetry studies that will look more in-depth into population characteristics, but this survey is designed around hunter participation, expectations and satisfaction.

"An additional survey is also available for hunters to help the AGFC monitor turkey reproductive success. The Wild Turkey and Northern Bobwhite Quail Population Survey records sightings of hens with broods once they have hatched and are tending to their poults," said Wood. "It also tracks the nesting success of northern bobwhites as hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts happen upon quail hens with chicks."

Visit www.agfc.com/turkeysurvey to participate in the Spring Gobbler Hunting Survey or the Wild Turkey and Northern Bobwhite Quail Population Survey.