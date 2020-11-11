Arkansas Game and Fish employee resigns after investigation into social media posts

AGFC Director Pat Fitts said the comments do not reflect the AGFC’s values and are counter to their efforts for inclusivity and diversity.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas Game and Fish Commission employee has resigned while the agency investigates the employee’s role in posting inappropriate comments on a personal social media site.

“We take this issue seriously and have been investigating it vigorously since Monday,” Fitts said.

After discovering that the employee's personal social media page had displayed offensive photos and comments, the AGFC immediately placed the employee on administrative leave and began an internal investigation on Nov. 9.

The employee subsequently resigned from the AGFC while the investigation was underway. The employee's identity has not been released at this time.

Commission officials released the following statement saying in part: