Arkansas Forestry Divison to host annual Rural Fire Show

The event will include two sessions of wildland fire discussions by Arkansas Rural and Volunteer Firefighters.

CONWAY, Ark. — The annual Rural Fire Show will be hosted by the Arkansas Forestry Division

The show will take place Saturday (Oct. 2) at the Conway Expo and Event Center. 

The Arkansas Rural and Volunteer Firefighters Association (ARVFA) will be hosting wildland fire discussions in two sessions. The first session will be from 10:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and the second from 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.

ARVFA will also be providing a lunch of fish and chicken tenders at this year's event. 

To RSVP for this event, please email lisa.clark@agriculture.arkansas.gov or call the Rural Fire Protection office at (501)-679-3171. 

