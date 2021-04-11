‘Feed people, love people’ Arkansas food truck celebrates year of giving with free meals

For the Love NWA is a Bentonville-based food truck that operates on a pay-what-you-can system, giving free meals on Thursdays.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A Bentonville food truck called ‘For the Love Nwa’ is celebrating a year of feeding the community for free.

“I love these people very, very, very much,” said Lonni Bell, who was formerly homeless and an alcoholic, and is now volunteering to help homeless people in Fayetteville. “They’ve done me a great deal, man. They saved my life.”

He is a year-long customer and has been coming to the food truck on the day it opened, November 4, 2020. The food truck was located off to Main Street in downtown Bentonville.

‘For the Love' NWA opened after seeing a need during the height of the pandemic and was created by Meredith Chafee, Melissa Williams, and Jennifer Cristofaro.

“When people were in isolation, food insecurities were really on the rise,” said ‘For the Love’ co-founder, Jennifer Cristofaro. “A lot of people were just lonely and hurting. And we know that they needed community.”

Running on a pay-what-you-can system Monday-Wednesday, and on Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Serving free dinners on Thursdays from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

“We had 8,500 free meals now in the last year,” said Cristofaro, nothing they serve around 200 people every week.

A new location and a year later, they’re continuing their mission of ‘Feed People, Love People' which is also having a ripple effect on the community.

“I just love watching the community come together and use their individual gifts to serve each other,” said Cristofaro.

Those as young as 10 describe the fun at Thursday night’s one-year celebration.

“It makes me feel loved and cared for,” said one girl who helped serve at the event on her birthday. “It was great to serve.” She also donated money raised on her birthday to give to the non-profit.

The nonprofit announced this week that they raised more than $20,000 toward buying a drivable truck. In order to reach more people in the community.

“We feel but he drivable food trucks will help us reach the community,” Cristofaro said. “This belongs to the community it’s not ours.”

‘For the Love’ is located near A and 6th Street in Bentonville.