Arkansas’ first Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar to open in Walmart in Rogers

Hissho Sushi will open Arkansas’ first Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar inside Walmart on Pleasant Crossing Boulevard in Rogers tomorrow (Aug. 22).

ROGERS, Ark. — Hissho Sushi will open Arkansas’ first Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar inside Walmart on Pleasant Crossing Boulevard in Rogers Saturday (Aug. 22).

Hissho Sushi is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“We’re honored to bring this new concept to life inside Walmart and redefine the customer’s experience,” said Dan Beem, CEO of Hissho Sushi. “This Hissho Sushi & Craft Beer Bar allows us to provide the Rogers community and Northwest Arkansas a one-of-a-kind experience where shoppers can conveniently enjoy Hissho menu items, a craft beer or glass of wine before or after they get in their weekly shopping.”

Aside from sushi rolls, Hissho Sushi's menu includes appetizers such as Asian chicken wings, Boom Boom Shrimp, and Dim Sum. There is also a rotating list of wine and craft beer on tap, including northwest Arkansas’ very own Bike Rack Brewing Company.

It also includes a Healthy Morning Collection that has morning favorites like avocado toast, acai bowls and real fruit smoothies.

Hissho's priority is the health and safety of its customers and employees. Employees will receive training focused on stringent hand washing and sanitation requirements in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.