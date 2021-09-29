Arkansas' first diaper bank opens in Springdale

The Diaper Collective works with social service agencies to help supply diapers to the Northwest Arkansas community.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — As the coronavirus pandemic swept through Northwest Arkansas, a local non-profit saw a huge spike in the demand for diapers.

The non-profit organization, Family Network, not only saw an increase in the need for diapers within the families it serves, but many other individuals and organizations were asking for help as well.

During that time, Arkansas had no diaper banks that were members of the National Diaper Bank Network.

Since then, Family Network's original diaper distribution program has expanded and the organization established the Diaper Collective in September of 2020.

The Diaper Collective works with social service agencies to help supply diapers to the Northwest Arkansas community. Since it was established, 42,000 diapers have been given to families across our area.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse cut the ribbon at the Diaper Collective's new facility at 130 N Main St. in Springdale on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Diaper Collective is now the first and only diaper bank in Arkansas.

"There was actually zero diaper banks in Arkansas that were affiliated with the National Network and we were like 'wow this is something that fits under our mission,' and so we partnered with Bread of Life Food Pantry here in Springdale that provided the space and we just started doing diaper drives and collecting diapers and partnering with agencies to distribute them," said Audry Zavaleta, executive director of the Diaper Collective.

The organization doesn't distribute directly to individuals but distributed to partners who then pass them to those in need.