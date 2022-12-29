Fireworks banned on NYE in these Arkansas cities

Most cities do not allow fireworks to be shot off during the New Year's holidays.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area.

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year.

Springdale Fire Department Captain Justin Pinkley says shooting off fireworks with our current conditions could be dangerous.

“Winter is always our biggest month or biggest season for fires to be taking place. Just with how dry the atmosphere is. The wind, everything's dry, everything's dormant, dead, dead grass, and just the right mixture of everything can lead to something catastrophic,” said Cpt. Justin Pinkley.

If you live in Washinton County or Benton County, you can shoot off fireworks anytime you want except during a burn ban. People living in Centerton are allowed to shoot off fireworks between 8 a.m. on Dec 31 and 12:30 am on January 1st.

If you’re looking to buy fireworks, T&C Fireworks has tents set up on Highway 412 in Tontitown and Highway 72 in Centerton.

“We decided to start selling at Christmas time back when COVID hit and we did really good, so we've been selling ever since. We've been out here for going on three weeks and just selling a bunch,” said Todd Reddish.

State law allows fireworks sales twice a year, from June 20 through July 10 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 5.

“We get a lot of passers buys from Oklahoma. And people in the cities that love fireworks, they're gonna buy them and enjoy them anyways, whether the cities have their rules or stipulations— we’ll still going to sell them and have a good time,” Reddish said.

If you are unsure about the fireworks regulations where you live, you should contact your city hall or fire department.

T&C Fireworks will be open in both locations from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Dec. 29 and 30th. On Dec. 31 they will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight.

