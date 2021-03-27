Arkansas’ February jobless rate falls to 4.5%, but job numbers decline

Arkansas’ jobless rate in February was 4.5%, down from 4.6% in January and below the 3.8% in February 2020.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’ jobless rate in February was 4.5%, down from 4.6% in January and below the 3.8% in February 2020. The slight decline in Arkansas’ jobless rate in February was the result of fewer in the workforce and not a gain in jobs.

The number of employed in Arkansas during February was an estimated 1,301,585, down 18,332 jobs compared with February 2019, according to Friday’s (March 26) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The biggest sector losses were in Leisure & Hospitality (13,700 fewer jobs), Government (down 8,200 jobs) and Education and Health Services (down 7,500 jobs). The Construction sector posted a year-over-year job gain of 900 jobs. The February numbers are preliminary and subject to revision. The report marked the 11th full month of COVID-19 impacts on the economy.