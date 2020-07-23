Arkansas farmers receive $86 million in COVID-19 relief funds

In 2018, the latest figures available, Arkansas cattle and calves were a $480 million business and the state ranked tenth in the nation in beef cattle.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas farmers and ranchers have received more than $86 million in Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) direct payments as of July 13, according to a report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The payments are designed to provide relief to eligible farmers and ranchers facing financial losses due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The payments are part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $16 billion financial aid package to farmers.

Arkansas’ share was 1.5% of total payments made nationwide. Arkansas ranks 22nd among the recipients of CFAP money.

As of June 15, Iowa was the top recipient of CFAP funds from all categories with $318.99 million. Alaska received zero dollars in funding.