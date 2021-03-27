Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial service to be held virtually

The Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Facebook page will be hosting a Facebook live memorial service to honor fallen firefighters.

The Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Facebook page will be hosting a Facebook live memorial service to honor fallen firefighters today. The live event will start at 1 p.m.

Firefighters Michael Watkins of the Northeast Lakeside Fire Department and Eric Morrison of the Fort Smith Fire Department will be added to the memorial this year. In addition, 120 other firefighters have died in the line of duty in Arkansas.

The Light the Night event is also being held since Friday and will go on through Saturday. Landmarks, fire stations, and homes across the state will be lit up in red, to honor heroes and their families.

The Union Plaza Building, The Big Dam Bridge, Two Rivers Bridge, Clinton Presidential Library Bridge, Junction Bridge, & Main Street Bridge in Central Arkansas will be lit up in red.

For more information, you can visit the Arkansas Fallen Firefighters Memorial Facebook page or visit www.arfallenfirefghters.org.