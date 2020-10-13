University of Arkansas to host in-person fall graduation ceremonies

In-person fall commencement ceremonies will be held on Dec. 17-19 at the University of Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas announced Tuesday (Oct. 13) that it will be holding in-person fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 17-19. The ceremonies will recognize graduates from the spring, summer and fall semesters.

Social distancing and mask-wearing will be required at the graduation ceremonies, and other COVID-19 safety precautions will be set in place with guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health.

“It has been a challenging year for all of us, so I’m really looking forward to fall commencement and the opportunity to recognize our graduates who all worked hard to make it to the finish line,” said Chancellor Joe Steinmetz. “While seating will be limited, I couldn’t be happier that our plans include family and guests as a part of this important milestone event.”

Fall Commencement Schedule:

Thursday, Dec. 17 -

All University (only graduate and law students recognized), Bud Walton Arena

4 p.m and 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 18 -

Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, Bud Walton Arena

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. College of Engineering, Barnhill Arena

1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19 -

College of Education and Health Professions, Bud Walton Arena

8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Fay Jones School of Architecture, Barnhill Arena

9 a.m.

9 a.m. Walton College of Business, Bud Walton Arena

1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Bumpers College of Agricultural, Food and Life Sciences, Barnhill Arena

2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

More information about the 2020 fall commencement ceremony schedule and registration for graduating students can be found here.

Tickets will be required to attend the graduation ceremonies, and seating is limited to graduating students and guests. Six tickets will be provided to graduate students for family and guests.

A virtual commencement site will be created featuring profiles of graduates and video remarks from university leadership.

Last week the University of Arkansas announced that plans to resume in-person classes following Thanksgiving break were still in place.