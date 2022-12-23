Arkansas energy companies declare an emergency event during winter freeze

ARKANSAS, USA — Energy companies across Arkansas are asking citizens to limit their electricity consumption as the power grid is currently overstressed.
This comes during a severe winter freeze of many places throughout Arkansas.
According to MISO energy, if energy continues to be stressed to the breaking point, blackouts are possible.
Some tips to keep energy use down:
- Unplug appliances when not in use
- Turn down the thermostat and bundle up
- Hold off on washing dishes/clothes until the next day
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.