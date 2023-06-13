Some Arkansas state employees concerned with Governor's new performance-based pay increases

Some leaders in Arkansas have found themselves dealing with a debate over pay raises that would impact thousands of employees across the Natural State.

The new pay bump would be based on performance.

"The majority of people do feel that this was a slap in the face," one anonymous state employee explained.

She's been employed with them for 25 years and said she has oftentimes struggled to make ends meet because of her salary.

"Medical bills and prescriptions [and] regular expenses," the state employee added.

Another worker who has been at a state agency for nearly 10 years told us that she's a single mom and hasn't seen a significant pay increase in at least seven years.

"Our health insurance keeps continually rising and getting higher and higher every year [and] they're taking out more from our paychecks for everything," she described.

On Friday, Republican Governor Sarah Sanders released a letter that was written to Secretary Joseph Wood, who is the director of the Department of Transformation and shared services.

According to Gov. Sanders, the pay increase would only apply to those deemed as "exceptional employees."

For state employees who have served for more than one year, those deemed "highly effective" will receive a 4.5% base salary increase, while those deemed "role models" will receive a 5% base salary increase.

This is all based on a performance review system that has five categories:

Unacceptable Needs improvement Solid performer Highly effective Role model

For context, there are a total of 15 departments and 11 independent agencies.

There are approximately 22,742 employees.

There are 15,959 employees who are categorized as solid performer, needs improvement, and unacceptable.

There are 4,300 people considered highly effective employees, and 1,456 employees are deemed a role model.

Those numbers show how many employees would qualify for this pay increase.

Both state employees that we interviewed, explained that they believe this is a letdown.

"We work so hard and feel like there is no appreciation," one employee added.

The Arkansas State Employees Association, an advocacy group for state employees, hopes to be able to meet with legislators and the Governor.