x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

LIVE BLOG | Arkansas Election Day

Here's a look at updates around Arkansas for Election Day.

ARKANSAS, USA — Early votes have been cast and now Election Day is finally here. Arkansans will not only decide on who will be the next president, but also several state issues. 

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can still vote if you are in line once polls close. 

To find a polling location near you, follow this link

RELATED: 2020 Election: Arkansas Voter's Guide

Here's a look at updates around Arkansas for Election Day:

10:47 a.m.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston tweeted that 188,062 more Arkansans early voted in 2020 compared to the 2016 election.

10:42 a.m.

U.S. Senator John Boozman cast his vote and is asking everyone to give thanks to poll workers on Election Day.

10:13 a.m.

Arkansans report short lines at the polls on Election Day.

9:58 a.m.

Benton County Election Commission members have started counting absentee ballots.  

Credit: KFSM

9:50 a.m.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted showing his support for President Trump and Arkansas Rep. French Hill who is in a tight race with Elliot Smith in central Arkansas.  Cotton did not mention his own race against Independent Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. 

RELATED: Tight race for House seat in solidly red Arkansas nears end

RELATED: Tom Cotton is campaigning hard, just not for reelection

9:45 a.m.

Several polling sites in Jefferson County haven't opened yet due to "difficulties poll workers encountered using the new equipment," according to KTHV

9:30 a.m.

Former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton cast their voter. 

5NEWS will continue to update this blog throughout Election Day. 

RELATED: Live updates: Election Day voting begins as Trump and Biden await results