LIVE BLOG | Arkansas Election Day

Here's a look at updates around Arkansas for Election Day.

ARKANSAS, USA — Early votes have been cast and now Election Day is finally here. Arkansans will not only decide on who will be the next president, but also several state issues.

Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can still vote if you are in line once polls close.

To find a polling location near you, follow this link.

10:47 a.m.

Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston tweeted that 188,062 more Arkansans early voted in 2020 compared to the 2016 election.

10:42 a.m.

U.S. Senator John Boozman cast his vote and is asking everyone to give thanks to poll workers on Election Day.

Just voted on this beautiful Arkansas fall day. Special thanks to the poll workers for their willingness to serve our communities. Exercise your right to #vote and honor the generations of men & women who have defended and sacrificed for the ability to freely choose our leaders. pic.twitter.com/rudefAefax — John Boozman (@Boozman4AR) November 3, 2020

10:13 a.m.

Arkansans report short lines at the polls on Election Day.

For anyone who voted today, how long did you wait in line? — 5NEWS (@5NEWS) November 3, 2020

9:58 a.m.

Benton County Election Commission members have started counting absentee ballots.

9:50 a.m.

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted showing his support for President Trump and Arkansas Rep. French Hill who is in a tight race with Elliot Smith in central Arkansas. Cotton did not mention his own race against Independent Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.

Let's get out there and vote for @ElectFrench and @realDonaldTrump--and thank you for supporting my re-election! #arpx https://t.co/jC5V5AzVRT — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) November 3, 2020

9:45 a.m.

Several polling sites in Jefferson County haven't opened yet due to "difficulties poll workers encountered using the new equipment," according to KTHV.

9:30 a.m.

Former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton cast their voter.

Hillary and I just proudly cast our ballots for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will work tirelessly to heal our divisions and build a better future for all of us. If you haven’t done so already, vote today! pic.twitter.com/49fSwmlbst — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 3, 2020