LIVE BLOG | Arkansas Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Early votes have been cast and now Election Day is finally here. Arkansans will not only decide on who will be the next president, but also several state issues.
Polls are open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can still vote if you are in line once polls close.
To find a polling location near you, follow this link.
Here's a look at updates around Arkansas for Election Day:
10:47 a.m.
Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston tweeted that 188,062 more Arkansans early voted in 2020 compared to the 2016 election.
10:42 a.m.
U.S. Senator John Boozman cast his vote and is asking everyone to give thanks to poll workers on Election Day.
10:13 a.m.
Arkansans report short lines at the polls on Election Day.
9:58 a.m.
Benton County Election Commission members have started counting absentee ballots.
9:50 a.m.
U.S. Senator Tom Cotton tweeted showing his support for President Trump and Arkansas Rep. French Hill who is in a tight race with Elliot Smith in central Arkansas. Cotton did not mention his own race against Independent Ricky Dale Harrington Jr.
9:45 a.m.
Several polling sites in Jefferson County haven't opened yet due to "difficulties poll workers encountered using the new equipment," according to KTHV.
9:30 a.m.
Former Arkansas Governor Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton cast their voter.
5NEWS will continue to update this blog throughout Election Day.