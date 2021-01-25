Arkansas eighth in US in new coronavirus cases per capita

Arkansas had the eighth highest rate of new cases per capita in the United States at 1,036.86 per 100,000 population according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas had the eighth highest rate of new cases per capita in the United States at 1,036.86 per 100,000 population according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Arkansas declined during the past two weeks from 2,900.57 per day on Jan. 9 to 1,831 new cases per day, according to the Johns Hopkins data released Sunday.

The rolling average of daily deaths in the state is also down slightly, from 40.14 to 38.57 deaths per day.