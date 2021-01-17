Arkansas eighth in per capita new coronavirus cases

Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Arkansas ranks eighth in the United States in the per capita number of new coronavirus cases.

Arkansas on Saturday had 1,267.26 new cases per 100,000 population and the seven- day rolling average of new cases increased from 2,310.7 per day to 2,682.1 from Jan. 1 through Friday.