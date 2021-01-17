Arkansas eighth in per capita new coronavirus cases

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Data from Johns Hopkins University shows Arkansas ranks eighth in the United States in the per capita number of new coronavirus cases.
Arkansas on Saturday had 1,267.26 new cases per 100,000 population and the seven- day rolling average of new cases increased from 2,310.7 per day to 2,682.1 from Jan. 1 through Friday.
The rolling average of deaths due to COVID-19 rose from 39 per day to 42.4 during the same time period. The state health department on Saturday reported 270,178 total cases and 4,293 deaths since the pandemic began in March.