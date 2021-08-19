Arkansas ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ program to begin ahead of Labor Day

The program will take place from Friday, Aug. 20, through Monday, Sept. 6. There will be extra patrols on duty for DWI enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Springdale Police Department and other area agencies will be participating in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program set to begin soon.

The program will be from Friday, Aug. 20, through Monday, Sept. 6. There will be extra patrols on duty for DWI enforcement ahead of Labor Day weekend.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program is through the Arkansas Highway Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The program focuses on law enforcement and its goal to stop drunk drivers. The campaign highlights a constant police presence to deter from people drinking and driving.