Arkansas doctor sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for kickback scheme

The crimes involved paying and receiving kickbacks for writing prescriptions for compounded drugs.

ARKANSAS, USA — An Alexander doctor was sentenced Thursday to eight and a half years in federal prison for his role in a $12 million kickback conspiracy involving prescription drugs.

Joe David “Jay” May, 42, also was ordered to pay $4.63 million in restitution to Tricare, the military’s health insurer, according to a news release from the office of Jonathan D. Ross, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas.

His crimes involved paying and receiving kickbacks for writing prescriptions for compounded drugs, which are medications mixed specifically for an individual patient. Tricare paid more than $12 million for the prescriptions.

