Arkansas distributes $1 million to pregnancy nonprofits

Months after the Arkansas abortion trigger law went into effect over 20 non-profits have received a pregnancy resource center grant to help unintended parents.

ARKANSAS, USA — Four nonprofits across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley received a total of $142,418. Soon, they'll be getting even more money to help new parents and their babies across our area.

"I was so excited," said Pregnancy Help Clinic of Clarksville Executive Director Katie Warren. "We were just ecstatic because it was the full amount we asked for, which was crazy."

The organization received $30,420. In total, the state is awarding $1 million dollars to pregnancy nonprofits through two rounds of payments.

The first round of payments were:

Hope of the Delta Center - Pine Bluff/Stuttgart/West Memphis: $32,225.00

- Pine Bluff/Stuttgart/West Memphis: $32,225.00 Pregnancy Resource Center for SWA - Arkadelphia: $39,954.71

- Arkadelphia: $39,954.71 Caring Hearts Pregnancy Center - Little Rock/North Little Rock: $39,960

- Little Rock/North Little Rock: $39,960 Open Arms Pregnancy Center - Huntsville: $39,998

- Huntsville: $39,998 HopePlace - Newport: $40,000.00

- Newport: $40,000.00 St. Joseph’s Helpers of Pulaski County d/b/a Arkansas Pregnancy Resource Center - Little Rock: $40,000

d/b/a - Little Rock: $40,000 Changepoint Pregnancy Care & Parenting - Hot Springs: $11,600

- Hot Springs: $11,600 New Beginnings Pregnancy Center - Benton: $34,600

- Benton: $34,600 The Cradle Maternity Support Center - Berryville: $5,880

- Berryville: $5,880 1st Choice Pregnancy Resource Center - Hope: $10,501

- Hope: $10,501 Hannah Pregnancy Center - Camden/El Dorado/Magnolia: $39,510

- Camden/El Dorado/Magnolia: $39,510 Arkansas Baptist Children & Family Ministries - Little Rock: $39,962.50

- Little Rock: $39,962.50 Heart to Heart Pregnancy and Family Care Center - Fort Smith: $40,000

- Fort Smith: $40,000 PLUM Foundation - West Memphis: $40,000





The second round of payments went to:

Acts of Hope - Blytheville: $26,230.95

- Blytheville: $26,230.95 HopePlace - Fordyce: $32,000

- Fordyce: $32,000 HopePlace - Monticello: $31,224.50

- Monticello: $31,224.50 Informed Choices Women’s Center - Harrison: $29,343.60

- Harrison: $29,343.60 Informed Choices Women’s Center - Mountain Home: $31,257.18

- Mountain Home: $31,257.18 Alpha Centers - Batesville: $26,800

- Batesville: $26,800 Pregnancy Help Clinic - Clarksville: $30,420

- Clarksville: $30,420 Pathways Resource Center - Texarkana: $31,996.18

- Texarkana: $31,996.18 Compassion House - Springdale: $32,000

The $1 million is tax-payer funded, the result of a bill passed by the legislature.

Spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration Scott Hardin says this money will be especially helpful following the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"That really was the intent when the legislature put aside $1 million," said Hardin. "The reason was we need to provide resources."

"Whether it be medical for the mother, or whether it be medical after the fact for the baby," Hardin said.

"We give out diapers, wipes, car seats, baby formula, anything you need for a baby," said Warren said.

Warren says thanks to the grant, her clinic will be able to continue services like parenting and prenatal classes.

"Our end goal is to help people in our community," said Warren.

Hardin tells 5NEWS the department of finance still has more than $274,536.38 in funding left. He says that money will soon be split equitably among those 23 non-profits.

