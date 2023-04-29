ARDOT announces plans to expand Hwy 112 in Fayetteville

On Friday, April 28, ARDOT held a meeting to get public feedback on the revised 3.9-mile plan.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it plans to widen and expand portions of Highway 112 in Fayetteville.

On Friday, April 28, ARDOT held a meeting to get public feedback on the revised 3.9-mile plan.

The two-lane highway between Truckers Drive and Howard Nickell Road will be widened to four lanes divided by a 15-foot wide median and include three roundabouts.

This is an effort to reduce congestion as Northwest Arkansas continues to rapidly grow.

"Safety, congestion, ease of way, we gotta get going," said Dave Parker with ARDOT.

It comes as developers plan to build a new entertainment district near the area.

They are calling it The Aronson and hope to bring an Alamo Drafthouse Theatre to the old 112 Drive-in.

They also want to bring in more than 200 residences and more space for other stores and businesses.

Improvements were already being planned before the announcement of The Aranson but ARDOT says they added to the design of the project to accommodate more traffic.

