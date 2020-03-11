Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations, ventilator use set new record

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he will on Tuesday discuss his “winter strategy” to respond to the pandemic.

ARKANSAS, USA — Grim COVID-19 milestones continue in Arkansas, with the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday (Nov. 2) reporting record hospitalizations and patients on ventilators of 688 and 112, respectively. Hospital numbers rose by 33 and ventilator use rose by 12.

The number of known confirmed and probable cumulative cases rose by 584 to 113,641. Total deaths rose by 27 to 1,985.

