New design for Arkansas conservation plate announced

On Wednesday, Oct. 28, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission announced the state's new conservation plate will feature the longear sunfish.

ARKANSAS, USA — At its regularly scheduled meeting, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission(AGFC) announced the new Arkansas Conservation License Plate.

The commission decided one of Arkansas’s most charismatic and often overlooked species of gamefish, the longear sunfish to be featured on next year’s license plate. The new license plate was designed by AGFC Graphic Artist Greta James.

AGFC Fisheries Chief Ben Batten said the longear sunfish was chosen because of its bright blue and orange markings. These markings rival the colors of many fish found in coral reefs and salt water and they're prominently many Arkansan youth’s first catch. 

To read more about the Arkansas Conservation License Plate, click here.  

