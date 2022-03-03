Arkansas company reports surge in Ukrainian flag sales

People all over the world are looking for ways to support Ukraine. An Arkansas flag company says it is seeing the effects of that.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the war in Ukraine continues, people all over the world are looking for ways to show their support. An Arkansas flag company is seeing the effects of that.

Little Rock-based FlagandBanner.com has seen demand for the Ukrainian flag soar since the war with Russia began, according to the company's president, Kerry McCoy.

"I've been in the flag business for 45 years, and I'm a little disappointed that, last week, it didn't occur to me I should start making Ukraine flags," McCoy said.

McCoy said she should have seen the surge in demand coming.

"Every time there's some sort of war or a world crisis. flag sales go up," she said.

The company already had Ukrainian flags made in its Miami location, but not in Little Rock. As sales have increased, production has picked up.

"Sometimes strife builds character and makes you kind of stop and think about how good you've got it and how tenuous and fragile life is," McCoy said. "The flag is a great way to show support for the innocent people that are caught up in this war of Putin's."