Arkansas companies named to Inc. 5000 list

The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company in Northwest Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — New York-based Inc. magazine recently released its annual list of the 5,000 fastest-growing, privately-owned companies in the United States, and 18 Arkansas companies, including 11 in Northwest Arkansas, are on it.

The 2022 Inc. 5000 shows Surfco Restoration & Construction in Fayetteville is the fastest-growing company in Northwest Arkansas. Companies were ranked based on percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. They must have been established and generating revenue by March 31, 2018, and had at least $100,000 in revenue in 2018 and $2 million in revenue in 2021.

Incorporated in 2016, family-owned construction company Surfco provides water, fire and natural disaster restoration. Ranked No. 397, Surfco’s revenue rose by 1,517% from 2018 to 2021. President Brock Emanuel, who has about 40 years of industry experience, said Inc. considered multiple factors to determine its rank, including awards, certifications, financials and growth over three years.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device