Arkansas Colleges of Health Education seeks to buy more land from Chaffee Trust

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education has been approved to purchase 77 acres on the corner of Roberts and Chad Colley boulevards in Chaffee Crossing for $1 million.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority’s real estate review committee approved a request by Arkansas Colleges of Health Education to purchase 77 acres located on the corner of Roberts and Chad Colley boulevards in Chaffee Crossing for $1 million.

The property is just south of the college’s main campus and abuts 68 acres FCRA conveyed to the colleges in 2019 for trails that connect to the college’s Celebration Park. The approval came during the authority’s committee meeting held Thursday (March 11).

Kyle Parker, ACHE CEO, said after the property is purchased, ACHE would have to go before the Fort Smith Planning Commission to have it made part of the planned zoning district (PZD) of the property connected to it. He said he sees the property used for commercial/light industrial in the front and residential in the back.