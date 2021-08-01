Degen Foundation provides ACHE grant for research

Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Fort Smith has been awarded a $193,553 Degen Foundation grant.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas Colleges of Health Education in Fort Smith has been awarded a $193,553 Degen Foundation grant for equipment for the Sterilization Core Research Facility in the new ACHE Research Institute Health and Wellness Center.

ACHE announced the purchase of the former Golden Living building in September. It will move its biological medical research laboratory to the new location later this year. Along with the research center, the building will house a new Health and Wellness Center that will provide resources focused on healthy lifestyle habits including nutrition, exercise, the arts, and mental wellness.

The Degen Foundation grant allow ACHE to expand its medical research with the development of a new research institute that will support essential student education and biomedical research, noted an ACHE news release. The research space, which is in the initial design phase, will be 66,000 square feet, making it the largest medical research facility of any osteopathic medical school in the United States.