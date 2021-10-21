Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese hosting free movie night and vaccination event

The event will have nurses available to answer questions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for those interested.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese (ACOM) will be hosting a free movie night and vaccination event for families in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations among the region's Marshallese.

The event will be held Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. at the Black Oak Apartments located at 608 Black Oak Ave. in Springdale.

There will be free popcorn, hotdogs, and hamburgers and The Addams Familly 2 movie will be played. Nurses will be available to answer vaccine questions. Later, families including children will be able to get vaccinated. Pfizer booster shots will also be available.

So far, ACOM has partnered up with health providers, churches, and the University of Arkansas to host 13 vaccinations events. During these events, they were able to vaccinate over 350 people.