Arkansas Cinema Society planning 2021 expansion to Northwest Arkansas

Little Rock-based nonprofit Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) will expand to Northwest Arkansas full-time in 2021.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock-based nonprofit Arkansas Cinema Society (ACS) will expand to Northwest Arkansas full-time in 2021. The organization plans to open an office and launch a variety of efforts to support filmmakers and the creative community in Northwest Arkansas, according to a news release. ACS recently hired Fayetteville resident Kody Ford as its new director of statewide outreach and educational programming/NWA program director. 

The Northwest Arkansas office’s specific location was not disclosed and a request for additional details was not immediately answered. 

“Our mission from the beginning has been to build a statewide network that feeds all things film in Arkansas,” ACS executive director Kathryn Tucker said in a statement. “It takes times to lay the right foundation to be able to sustainably expand our programming, and it is a dream come true to see this goal realized in NWA.” 

ACS had planned programming in NWA in 2020 — both screenings and film camps — but the COVID-19 pandemic canceled those events. 

