Arkansas religious leaders standing in solidarity with Ukraine

As Arkansas church leaders prepare for Easter Sunday, members of the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral held a special bell ringing ceremony in solidarity with Ukraine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The bell tower is manually rung every Sunday for service at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, but this Sunday held a special performance.

While religious leaders celebrated Palm Sunday in preparation for Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday, those same members of the Trinity Episcopal Bell Ringing Society executed a 20 minute performance in solidarity with Ukraine.

"I think everybody realizes what a terrible thing is happening there and we all want to do something, but as everyday people we don't know what to do," said Julie Keller, a member of the Bell Ringing Society.

Keller said there's only 45 bell ringing towers in the entire country, and that their cathedral holds 8 bells in total, which are controlled by ringers in the organization.

Even though the bells can't be heard overseas, they're hoping that their solidarity can be felt here from home.

They're making sure their impact is felt in more ways than one too.

Along with the bell ringing ceremony, the Bell Ringing Society also decided to fundraise and donate their earnings to efforts in Ukraine.

"All proceeds from today's event are going to go to the Episcopal Relief Services to help bring aid and comfort to the people of Ukraine," said Tower Secretary, William Hronas.

The sounds of the large bells echoed across the Quapaw Quarter in Downtown Little Rock Sunday morning.

The performance began following their 10:30 a.m. service. All were invited to watch and donate to the Episcopal Relief & Development’s Ukraine Crisis Response Fund.

Officials said that those funds will help those in the country that are fleeing the violence. The donations will be used to provide critical needs such as food, cash, blankets, and hygiene supplies.

"We know that our money can be used for humanitarian aid and that's what we're interested in doing," said Keller.

If you would like to donate, you can do so online by visiting their website here.