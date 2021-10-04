Arkansas Children’s increases wages to $15 an hour

The raise applies to all Arkansas Children's employees.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Children's hospital announced Wednesday, Sept. 29, it is raising its living wage to $15 an hour.

The raise applies to all employees in their system including those who work in food service, and environmental services. Over 500 employees will see an increase in their paychecks.

“One way we continue investing in our people is by ensuring wages reflect the true costs of living so that our employees can earn what they need to support themselves and their families,” said Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Crystal Kohanke, wrote to team members in a memo.

The minimum wage in Arkansas is currently $11 an hour. A minimum wage is set by local, state and federal government, while a living wage is the hourly amount a worker needs to afford basic living expenses. A living wage reflects the local living standards and needs for workers and their families.

The living wage increase was approved by Arkansas Children’s board of directors. The board of directors have made it a priority to make sure all Arkansas Children's employees earn a living wage. Arkansas Children's last raised its living wage in 2019 from $10.10 per hour to $14 an hour.