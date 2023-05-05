Arkansas Children’s Hospital announces largest-ever expansion

The expansion will happen over the next eight years and will require nearly $318 million in investment for construction.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Children’s has announced its largest-ever expansion.

The expansion will take place later this summer at the Little Rock and Springdale locations.

The project is focused on "delivering better access and improved on-campus experiences," Arkansas Children's said in the announcement on May 5.

The expansion will happen over the next eight years and will require nearly $318 million in investment for construction.

“Pediatric health needs are more complex than ever before and we are committed to the highest levels of access and health care quality for the children and families across the state,” said Arkansas Children’s President and CEO Marcy Doderer, FACHE. “This plan includes recruiting more than 100 new providers and 400 new team members, adding new programs, and building and modernizing facilities.”

ACH claims to accomplish the following with the construction:

Expand bed capacity

Transform inpatient and outpatient surgical approaches with the addition of an ambulatory surgery center

Redesign clinical spaces to promote multidisciplinary care

create an inviting and accessible campus experience

Polk Stanley Wilcox and Cromwell are the architects and Nabholz Construction will be the construction manager of the project, according to ACH.

“We are very early in the process and are engaging several work groups and partners in this effort. We will take our time and do this right with our team and with the community,” said Jamie Wiggins, Ph.D., MBA, RN, FACHE, Arkansas Children’s Chief Operating Officer. “This has always been the state’s children’s health system and we will honor our partners in this process.”

Arkansas Children's says teams are finalizing proposals but estimate the new facilities to span 265,000 newly added square feet and renovate over 170,000 square feet combined between the two locations.

